NJ’s Orewellian Overreach Into Parental Rights

The new Jersey Parental Accountability law is straight out of 1984. Parents will be held criminally liable for crimes committed by their children. As an educator, I have seen good parents with bad children and the reverse. There is no way to make this law democratic.

OANN Host: “For people, for the parents out there who do seem to support this, this idea here, I want you to speak to them for just a moment. Because some of them may be thinking their you know, fellow parents out there just don’t crack down hard enough on misbehaving kids, and maybe this is a way to really get through to them. So for parents out there who are in support of this idea, what would you say, Corey?”

Corey DeAngelis: “I say reach out to them directly with through voluntary means, not through the force of big government overreach. Because it might be that these parents are doing a good job. It might be that the kid is getting in trouble with gang violence in schools. Maybe they’re getting into fights. Maybe there’s drugs that are accessible to them at schools.

“Does that mean we jail administrators and teachers? No, we don’t do that.

“But if there are parents that are obviously doing a bad job, and if they are abusing kids, or they’re engaging in severe neglect, then of course, the government should step in. “But you should punish people for their actions that they have been found guilty of, not for things that they might have done. That is insane, that is straight out of 1984.”

New Jersey "parental accountability" law is something "straight out of '1984.' School choice advocate @CoreyDeAngelis discusses New Jersey law that would hold parents criminally liable for crimes committed by their children with @RileyLewis760 on @TheRealStoryOAN

New Jersey politicians want to criminalize parenting and make judgments about parents’ effectiveness based on the end result of a nasty or mentally ill child. They are trying to punish parents for thought crimes, not facts. It’s a huge government overreach.

Whenever government gets too involved, they do a terrible job. But I understand the frustration.

Surely, you can see where this could go? The State can’t become the guardian of the parent. Never take rights away from parents and hand them over to the State.