Trump Believes Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal Is Close

According to President Trump, Russia is close to a peace deal, but Zelensky has to agree to it. Hannity’s question to Trump was specifically about land swaps and how Russia will end up with more Ukrainian territory than what they started with in order to end the war.

That seems to be the case, and logically, it would be.

President Trump doesn’t want to go public probably because the media will sabotage it. They are trying to do that now, guessing at what happened. CNN keeps bringing in TDS victim and famous warmonger John Bolton.

Trump tells Sean Hannity he doesn't want to publicly state what was agreed upon. He knows the media will try to sabotage the peace talks if you give them anything.

President Trump gave the meeting with Putin a 10 out of 10.