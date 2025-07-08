No Amnesty, No Freebies for the Goof-Offs, Deportations Will Continue

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins assured Americans today that there will be no amnesty, mass deportations will continue but in a strategic way, and 100% American participation with the workforce moving to automation.

“There will be no amnesty. The mass deportations continue but in a strategic way, and we will move the workforce toward automation and 100% American participation, which again, with 34 million people – able bodied adults – on Medicaid, we should be able to do that very quickly,” Rollins said.

Recently, President Trump suggested legislation is in the works to give hotel workers and farmers an exemption from mass deportation. It sounded like a trial balloon. This could be the response to that, and it will ease a lot of concerns.

Rollins addressed the able-bodied being taken off Medicare. That has gone out of control They only have to work 20 hours a week. It seems any able-bodied person can handle that. There are exceptions for the truly handicapped.

The lazy good-for-nothings will have to work like the rest of us who pay for their upkeep.

Fortunately, conservatives spoke up. Ron DeSantis and Josh Hammer were having none of it. There are a lot of RINOs in Congress and who knows what the bill would look like, but Trump tends to drop trial balloons and use that as a barometer and a wedge.