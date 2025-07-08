Judge Xinis Okays Abrego Lawsuit Against the US Government

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, an Obama appointee, denied the Justice Department’s motions to dismiss Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s lawsuit over his deportation to El Salvador, calling one of the government’s motions “meritless.”

The basis of the lawsuit is that the deportation was a mistake which the DoJ admitted.

Xinis did not immediately rule on Abrego Garcia’s motion to be moved to federal custody in Maryland, pending his criminal trial in Tennessee on human trafficking charges.

She also ordered his return.

Attorney General Pam Bondi possibly didn’t have to bring Abrego back. There are rumors in the media that Secretary Noem was opposed to his return.

Now he’s in line for a big payout from the US taxpayers.

Xinis thinks she is so important that the administration had to notify her of their every move in wife-beater, accused MS-13 employee, Abrego’s case.

Xinis said she found it “highly problematic” that there had been a plan by the government to investigate Abrego Garcia and bring him back for prosecution without informing her court that it was doing so. “We knew it was coming because eventually it was unsealed,” she said. Abrego Garcia’s attorneys told Xinis they found out about his return to the U.S. from news reports.

Two courts previously found that Abrego was a member of MS-13.

Democrats judges love protecting criminals.