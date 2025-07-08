Judge Xinis Okays Abrego Lawsuit Against the US Government

M Dowling
U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, an Obama appointee, denied the Justice Department’s motions to dismiss Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s lawsuit over his deportation to El Salvador, calling one of the government’s motions “meritless.”

The basis of the lawsuit is that the deportation was a mistake which the DoJ admitted.

Xinis did not immediately rule on Abrego Garcia’s motion to be moved to federal custody in Maryland, pending his criminal trial in Tennessee on human trafficking charges.

She also ordered his return.

Attorney General Pam Bondi possibly didn’t have to bring Abrego back. There are rumors in the media that Secretary Noem was opposed to his return.

Now he’s in line for a big payout from the US taxpayers.

Xinis thinks she is so important that the administration had to notify her of their every move in wife-beater, accused MS-13 employee, Abrego’s case.

Xinis said she found it “highly problematic” that there had been a plan by the government to investigate Abrego Garcia and bring him back for prosecution without informing her court that it was doing so. “We knew it was coming because eventually it was unsealed,” she said. Abrego Garcia’s attorneys told Xinis they found out about his return to the U.S. from news reports.

Two courts previously found that Abrego was a member of MS-13.

Democrats judges love protecting criminals.

We're going to be paying this guy millions. Just watch and wait. They are making a victim out of him. Pretty soon they'll all be standing in line with their hands out.

Not a US citizen.

NO STANDING

case closed..

She is trash. All off these low tier judges will get their asses handed to them. Read the fucking Constitution.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, an Obama appointee, denied the Justice Department's motions to dismiss Kilmar Abrego Garcia's lawsuit over his deportation to El Salvador, calling one of the government's motions "meritless." But of course, this is the way the Democrats on the left think. They are more concerned about votes and all of 20 million criminals they let into…

He was a criminal alien. He should have been deported back to his home country long ago.
F both the commie "judge" and the democrat pet criminal she protects.
Bondi should be terminated from her position for this alone, considering her other screw-ups, lying and incompetence.

