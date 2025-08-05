No Bail for NYC Sicko Arrested for Killing a Dog and Setting it on Fire

You don’t have to be a dog lover, like many of us, for this story to make your skin crawl.

It’s unimaginable, given the soulless horror of this crime, that the suspect was released without bail after being arrested.

Last Monday, Isaiah Gurley, 29, was arrested on a laundry list of charges after he was allegedly caught on video dragging a dog onto a Queens’ street and setting it afire.

Gurley confessed to cops that he had kicked the poor pooch, which he was watching for a friend, to death before burning its body; but only after he’d allegedly shoplifted the oil used to torch the suffering canine.

It’s generally accepted that anyone performing heinous, sadistic treatment of an animal is a threat to the general public. Yet, Gurley got to walk free without putting up a dime, since none of his charges are bail-eligible under the 2019 “reforms.”

That’s right: New York’s legislators, in all their “wisdom”, have decided that aggravated animal cruelty, fifth-degree arson and reckless endangerment are not offenses worthy of bail.

We await a cabal of “progressive”, “animal loving” NY lawmakers to be rushing microphones calling for changes in the state’s criminal coddling, turn ‘em loose, statutes, that are putting both innocent people and animals at risk for their lives.

Nah. They’d have to grow a conscience for that, and left wing politics is not fertile ground for growing a conscience.