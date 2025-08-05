2 Monsters Here Illegally Repeatedly Raped & Beat 7-Year-Old Girl

They Face the Death Penalty

Two illegal migrants who have been arrested for gang-raping a seven-year-old girl should not be spared from the death penalty if convicted, Florida’s Attorney General has declared.

Josue David Mendez-Sales, 26, and Pablo Neftaly Cobon-Mendez, 23, were arrested in West Palm Beach and charged with sexual battery on the seven-year-old child.

Mendez-Sales is the girl’s father. He admitted to raping her about five times while drunk.

Attorney General James Uthmeier stated that he expects the State Attorney for the 15th Judicial Circuit to seek the death penalty for the two suspects, both from Guatemala.

In a post on X, Uthmeier said: ‘These allegations are beyond horrific. Anyone who can commit such heinous crimes must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.’

The harrowing details first emerged on July 30 when the young girl bravely confided in her babysitter, reporting that she had been inappropriately touched by Mendez-Sales and Cobon-Mendez, both individuals she knew, while in the Sunset Apartment Complex.

The child said Cobon-Mendez molested her every day. She was covered with bruises inflicted by Mendez-Sales.

