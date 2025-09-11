No Catastrophic Developments after Israeli Strike on Hamas in Doha

President Trump said he warned Qatar about the strike on Hamas leadership in Doha before it took place. He assured them that it will not happen again on their soil. The President allegedly knew in advance of the strike and Qatar knew.

Qatar contradicted the President and said they were informed as the strike was ongoing. They have to say that, but it could be true.

BREAKING: Qatar Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani says the US warned them about the attack 10 minutes after it began, despite the White House saying they gave Qatar advanced notice of the attack.https://t.co/xjHHStaJLi Sky 501, Virgin 602 pic.twitter.com/fMet6oWCPE — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 9, 2025

Israel believes they killed the leaders who directed activities in Gaza from their luxurious apartments in Doha, where they died.

It seems all is okay for now.

Donald Trump knew that Israel would strike Hаmаs in Doha. Qаtаr knew that Israel would strike Hаmаs in Doha. So, please, calm down. This didn’t create a catastrophe. This created an opportunity for peace. Which is why hatefests are planned in our streets tonight. pic.twitter.com/OsHmIgJjhF — dahlia kurtz ✡︎ דליה קורץ (@DahliaKurtz) September 9, 2025

President Trump said he wasn’t happy about the strike.

President Trump on Israel’s strike on Hamas in Doha: “I’m not thrilled about it… We want the hostages back, but we are not thrilled about the way that went down.”pic.twitter.com/9ad65Ke0Jq — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) September 10, 2025

These Hamas leaders have very short lives once they are promoted to these roles. They also can’t seem to stop trying to kill all the Jews.