No Catastrophic Developments after Israeli Strike on Hamas in Doha

President Trump said he warned Qatar about the strike on Hamas leadership in Doha before it took place. He assured them that it will not happen again on their soil. The President allegedly knew in advance of the strike and Qatar knew.

Qatar contradicted the President and said they were informed as the strike was ongoing. They have to say that, but it could be true.

Israel believes they killed the leaders who directed activities in Gaza from their luxurious apartments in Doha, where they died.

It seems all is okay for now.

President Trump said he wasn’t happy about the strike.

These Hamas leaders have very short lives once they are promoted to these roles. They also can’t seem to stop trying to kill all the Jews.

