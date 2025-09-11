A NY Times Obituary for a Conservative

A New York Times reporter outdid himself with a hateful, inaccurate obituary of Charlie Kirk hours after his death, knowing his loved ones were mourning. Here are just some of the excerpts, untrue and vicious:

Charlie Kirk, a conservative wunderkind who through his radio show, books, political organizing and speaking tours did much to shape the hard-right movement that has coalesced around President Trump…

The left likes to portray conservatives as hard right, but they are just traditional Americans.

…He quickly became a fixture in the Trumpian media sphere. He tweeted relentlessly with a brash right-wing spin, including inflammatory comments about Jewish, gay and Black people. Even some conservatives found his approach distasteful, but not Mr. Trump: One sign of Mr. Kirk’s ascendance was how often Mr. Trump retweeted him.

…He proved to be a captivating speaker and an extremely capable debater, with a gift for bringing coherence to the president’s often logically fraught statements….

He is nothing like Nick or Milo:

…Mr. Kirk was far from the only young face to emerge in the Trump movement. But whereas activists like Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos went too far too early in their embrace of baldly racist and homophobic ideas, Mr. Kirk had an innate polish and was able to tack quickly among far-right activists, establishment Republicans and skeptical young voters.

He didn’t characterize anything. The left is selling Marxism and gender ideology:

…He focused his activism on what he characterized as rampant Marxism and gender ideology on college campuses.

…He proved adept at packaging his public appearances with slick backdrops and high-value productions…

The article just kept getting worse as it droned on. The writer condemned Mr. Kirk for criticizing their totalitarian lockdowns and masks.

Charlie Kirk was regularly lied about, but he was tough and kept fighting to return America to its foundation.

The Times article was written by Clay Risen, who is a reporter on the obituary desk. Remember that name as someone as soulless as anyone at the New York Times. This defines Risen and the NY Times.

I am fairly sure the Osama bin Laden obit wasn’t this bad.

Congressional Embarrassment

Republicans called for a moment of prayer for Charlie Kirk, and some Democrats shouted, “NO!” Democrats don’t even know how demonic they sound.

Republicans should have held up a cross and sprinkled Holy Water on them.

This was one of the most disgusting and evil things that I’ve ever seen. Just before we learned Charlie had passed, we tried to lead a prayer on the House floor – praying for his recovery after he was tragically shot. The Democrats started booing and yelling at us. It was… pic.twitter.com/3z44jzi4OE — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) September 10, 2025

X is filled with vile people celebrating Charlie’s death. It included a nurse, a firefighter, and a person named Omar who said yesterday that something BIG was going to happen today. There are video compilations of people celebrating. People like that will never find satisfaction in life.

Then, on the positive side, there are the New York Yankees.