No, John Fetterman Will Never Be a Republican

When Republicans see a Democrat occasionally stand up for common sense or side with a Republican, they suddenly think they should become Republicans. Such is the case with the Democrat Senator from Pennsylvania, John Fetterman. However, as a Republican, he’s not even close.

He received a 7% lifetime score from Heritage, and 3% on the Freedom Index. He votes with Democrats most of the time, and votes like a Progressive.

People think he’s right wing because he doesn’t think Democrats should call President Trump a Nazi. He’s a big supporter of Israel, and understands Nazis.

“I grew up, I knew and I love people that voted for President Trump. But they are not fascists. They’re not Nazis. They’re not trying to destroy the Constitution and those things.”

“And that’s part of another thing. I refuse to call people Nazis or fascists. I would never compare anybody, anybody to Hitler and those things.”

He condemned “extreme kind of outcomes” that he said could come with this type of “incendiary rhetoric”. Fetterman then referenced the assassination of Charlie Kirk and the attempted assassinations of then-GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump.

He is also opposed to the shutdown, but he’s opposed because he knows it is bad for Democrats. All of the things he objects to would help Democrats if they’d listen to him.

That doesn’t make him a Republican. People should always check voting records of Democrats and Republicans because the rhetoric doesn’t doesn’t always match the votes.

He missed 14% of his votes and he annoys Democrats when he disagrees with them, but it’s not likely they could find someone to replace him. He’s a loyal progressive and he can win Republican votes.

According to Latin Times top Democrats are reportedly planning the ouster of Sen. John Fetterman in the next primary election over his approach to President Donald Trump and Republicans in general.

Axios noted that potential primary challengers are already criticizing Fetterman, even if the election is three years away. They include Reps. Brendan Boyle and Chris Deluzio, as well as former Rep. Conor Lamb, insiders told the outlet.

They have all bashed Fetterman, with Boyle calling him “Trump’s favorite democrat” and saying he visited Mar-a-Lago to “kiss the ring.”

Fetterman largely dismissed the allegations made in the piece, telling Axios “enjoy your clickbait!” “Please do not contact,” he added when asked a follow-up question.

He went on to share a report showing he has voted with Trump 6% of the time, compared to Boyle’s 14%. “ACTUAL NUMBERS,” he said. “Less clicks.”

That’s the bottom line.

Maria Bartiromo asked if he was going to switch parties and he said he was not.

Fetterman has high poll numbers with Republicans, but it’s a mirage.

Bill O’Reilly asked him why he was a Democrat.

“Why are you a Democrat, though? I don’t say that to be a wise guy,” asked O’Reilly, citing Fetterman’s ardent support of Israel and opposition to “wild” spending.

He explained that he has always been a Democrat but is independent on some issues.

O’Reilly should have checked Senator Fetterman’s voting record. Fetterman almost always votes with Democrats.