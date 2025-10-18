The Hamas-Israel Peace Is In Serious Jeopardy

Hamas is defending its public executions. They have been killing their fellow Palestinians and it’s risking the collapse of the peace talks with Israel. These are rival clans and gangs.
President Trump issued a stern warning to Hamas on Thursday via the TruthSocial platform, stating that if the Islamist group continues executing Palestinians in Gaza, those working to stabilize the recent peace agreement would have “no choice but to go in and kill them.”
Hamas killing Gazans was not part of the deal. However, President Trump did note that two of the gangs were no loss.
According to statements from Hamas officials, including Mohammed Nazzal, a senior Hamas politburo member, the executions were “exceptional measures” targeting individuals allegedly “guilty of murder,” Hoever, recent reports surrounding Hamas executing Palestinians are of Gazans whom it accuses of collaborating with Israel.
Hamas repeated their statement that they won’t disarm and now wants a five year ceasefire. Additionally, if Palestinian statehood is somehow achieved, they plan to keep their arms.
That is not in keeping with the agreement. Trump is giving them some leeway but these murders of people and the fact that they won’t disarm is extremely serious. At some point, Israel will go in and disarm them, by all, I mean Hamas. Now Israel has 1700 released prisoners they would have to recapture. You can’t easily bargain with terrorists. They’re fanatics.
#Hamas is currently doing MASS #EXECUTIONS of #Gazans who they believe collaborated with #Israel and #Trump.
This comes after the #hostages have been freed.
They are doing this in front of young #children! while chanting the name of their “god”.#Barbaric #Philistines. pic.twitter.com/7bkZV9Wy4v
The zionists would be thrilled to find a reason to end the agreement. Trump should not allow that.
It’s going to take at least two generations before you can say this “Pease Agreement” was successful.
Is anyone really surprised? Hamas can’t be trusted. They are Satan’s children.
Drone them, target them and serve them with single serve missiles.
Are these developments a surprise to anyone? Not to me and certainly not to Israel. The Israelis did not release 1,700 imprisoned terrorists just to later ‘recapture’ them, but to send them to hell along with the rest of Hamas. What I am saying is that the Israelis have been dealing with Moslems for nearly 2,000 years so they of… Read more »
The Israelis left the area 2,000 years ago. The people there now are nearly all Khazarians with no ties genetic or otherwise to ancient Israel. The zionists certainly do not want Jesus Christ to return to his throne in Jerusalem. They are supremacists, consider what they say and write. As far as I know, God has been in a throne… Read more »
You should read the Bible rather than relying on your own nonsensical delusions. You might learn something.