The Hamas-Israel Peace Is In Serious Jeopardy

Hamas is defending its public executions. They have been killing their fellow Palestinians and it’s risking the collapse of the peace talks with Israel. These are rival clans and gangs.

President Trump issued a stern warning to Hamas on Thursday via the TruthSocial platform, stating that if the Islamist group continues executing Palestinians in Gaza, those working to stabilize the recent peace agreement would have “no choice but to go in and kill them.”

Hamas killing Gazans was not part of the deal. However, President Trump did note that two of the gangs were no loss.

According to statements from Hamas officials, including Mohammed Nazzal, a senior Hamas politburo member, the executions were “exceptional measures” targeting individuals allegedly “guilty of murder,” Hoever, recent reports surrounding Hamas executing Palestinians are of Gazans whom it accuses of collaborating with Israel.

Hamas repeated their statement that they won’t disarm and now wants a five year ceasefire. Additionally, if Palestinian statehood is somehow achieved, they plan to keep their arms.

That is not in keeping with the agreement. Trump is giving them some leeway but these murders of people and the fact that they won’t disarm is extremely serious. At some point, Israel will go in and disarm them, by all, I mean Hamas. Now Israel has 1700 released prisoners they would have to recapture. You can’t easily bargain with terrorists. They’re fanatics.