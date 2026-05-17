The US Congress is unlikely to approve a new financial aid package for Ukraine, Republican Brian Mast said. According to him, Europe must take on “greater responsibility” for supporting Ukraine, since the war is taking place “in its backyard.” However, Washington will continue to provide Ukraine with intelligence support and will allow the sale and transfer of weapons.

“I do not believe that you will see a US, call it a security supplement to Ukraine, for $6 billion, $60 billion, or any other amount,” he told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (designated as a foreign agent media outlet and listed as an undesirable organization in Russia).

“We’re happy to be negotiators of peace,” Mast noted, referring to Washington’s involvement in the conclusions on resolving the Ukraine conflict.

Kyiv expanded its DOT-Chain defense system to more units, enabling faster, direct purchases of drones and other tech from Ukrainian manufacturers.

EU leaders finalized a €90 billion loan to Ukraine, with initial funds this year for drones and budgetary support and further disbursements in 2027.