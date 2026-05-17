Yale Medical School Admits Minorities Over White & Asian, Irrespective of Scores

We are going to have many DEI doctors, far dumber than doctors in the past. Make sure your doctors are white or Asian.

After a year-long investigation, the Department of Justice (DOJ) found that Yale Medical School discriminated against applicants on the basis of race. The investigation concluded that Yale Medical School favored Black and Hispanic applicants over Asian and white applicants during the admission process.

They didn’t just favor them. They favored black candidates for interviews 29 times more.

DOJ says Yale’s medical school discriminated based on race in admissionshttps://t.co/FiSOlelk4m — The Hill (@thehill) May 14, 2026

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The DOJ conducted the investigation to determine whether the admissions process at Yale Medical School complied with federal civil rights law.

According to the DOJ press release, Yale’s documents showed that its leadership intentionally admitted applicants based on their race. The documents also revealed that officials studied how to use racial proxies to circumvent the Supreme Court’s prohibition on using race to select students.

The DOJ investigators examined median grade-point averages and standardized test scores, broken down by race. They concluded that Yale’s use of race resulted in black applicants being 29 times more likely to receive an interview than an equally strong Asian applicant with similar academic credentials.

The DOJ press release stated that, in general, Black and Hispanic applicants were admitted with consistently lower academic qualifications than their white and Asian counterparts.

Yale’s motto is “Lux et Veritas,” Latin for “Light and Truth.” They stand for anything but that. The officials are endangering future medical care. They should change their motto to “Tenebrae et Mendacia,” “Darkness and Lies.” What they are doing is wholly un-American.