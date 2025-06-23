No WWIII! Putin Won’t Help Iran Militarily

According to the NY Times, Iran’s foreign minister, Araghchi, met with Russian President Vladimir V. Putin on Monday. Putin did not explicitly call out Israel or the United States for their strikes on Russia’s longtime ally. He said there was no reason for the attack.

No World War III Over a Bombing

He is only willing to help Iran diplomatically and there was no mention of military involvement.

According to the Kremlin’s statement on Monday, Mr. Putin stopped short of directly calling out the United States or Israel. His tone was careful and Mr. Araghchi’s was not. He denounced the “aggressive actions of Israel and the U.S.A.,” according to the Kremlin.

Dmitri S. Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesman, attempted to toe the same careful line as Mr. Putin, the Times reports. In remarks on Monday, he voiced Russia’s support for Iran, without making any military or economic commitments that could potentially anger the Trump administration or siphon resources from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Peskov deflected a question about whether Russia would be willing to bolster Iranian air defenses.

“Going forward, everything will depend on what Iran will need,” Mr. Peskov said.

He added that Russia had already issued a statement condemning strikes on Iran, and had offered to mediate the conflict.

“These are types of support,” Mr. Peskov said.

Israel Wants to End the Conflict Soon

This morning, Israel hit a prison where political prisoners and regime opponents are held. They also bombed entry points to the Fordow complex. According to the Wall Street Journal, they seek to end the fighting with Iran soon.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, in what appeared to be his first comments since the U.S. attack, didn’t mention the U.S. and instead focused on Israel in a post on X. Israel made a “grave mistake” and “it is being punished right now,” the post said.

Leaders in Europe urged Iran not to respond in a way that would “destabilize the region,” while President Trump gave no ground on his demand for Iran to agree on the U.S.’s terms for a peace deal. Trump on Sunday didn’t rule out backing a change in Iran’s leadership.

Regime Change

Lindsey Graham is pushing for regime change.

“As usual, President Trump is spot on with his desire to make Iran great again by changing the regime either through their behavior or new leadership,” Graham said linking to a DJT post threatening it. “As President Trump suggested, who in their right mind would want this regime to continue the status quo, attacking their neighbors, oppressing their people, and being the largest state sponsor of terrorism on the planet? If you like that, you’re a sick puppy. Count me in for any way possible to Make Iran Great Again by making it decent again.”

He should make the Senate great again and resign.

Meanwhile, Americans could be under threat from Iran and Lindsey wants World War III.

BREAKING: U.S. Department of State advises U.S. citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution pic.twitter.com/SKxprNYp7g — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 22, 2025

