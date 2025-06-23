Texas Dems Argue for Hours to Let Squatters Stay In Your Home

Texas Rep. Steve Toth said Democrats spent two hours arguing to allow squatters, who move into your home illegally while you’re away, to stay.

“Most jacked up thing I’ve ever heard,” he said.

The Squatters Bill Should Have Been a No-Brainer

Last month, Texas passed the Squatters Bill to remove squatters and tenants who don’t abide by their obligations. Before they got the bill through Democrats argued they should stay for the same reason they want people here illegally to stay – they must have due process.

State Sen. Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) introduced the bill due to the squatters crisis.

“Texas ranks #2 in the nation for squatting, that is a crisis,” Bettencourt said. “Property owners are facing financial devastation and dangerous confrontations, from a $6,000 dental bill after a squatter dropped a refrigerator on a woman, to over $130,000 in legal fees just to evict unlawful occupants. That ends now, as this is a focused anti-squatters bill.”

Democrats ❤️ Criminals

Democrats never met a criminal they didn’t like. They want to give them rights by taking away yours.

It’s obvious what Democrats are up to. They are not concerned for the ‘poor’ squatter who allegedly needs your home. It’s about dismantling private property protections. They want you to own nothing.

If they did it to me, I’d be so worried about the squatters. My dog could eat them. Even if they get past the dog, I might accidentally shoot them dead thinking they were breaking in to harm me. It would be so tragic for them.

The problem with the new Democrats is they think your money and property is theirs to disperse. Your property is meaningless to them. That’s why they burn Teslas and stores. They want to destroy property rights. It comes straight from the UN and their sustainable goals.

The People Respond

Add SQUATTERS to this:

This could be the problem:

This is New York also. We’re lost:

The left is going after Texas HARD! If Texas doesn’t push back now, they will become another California. Their first experiment was California. We used to be red. When we were red, we were literally the most innovative and wealthiest state in the country. Now we are a piece of… — Meezmo April (@MeezmoApril) June 19, 2025

Democrats want to redistribute everything.

Democrats will do anything to help illegals. — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) June 19, 2025

Definitely find a way to do this, Texas. You are in danger of becoming New York. It’s becoming a very ugly place.

How about March some Republicans into the House

Kick those Dems OUT OF THEIR H SEATS

See if they get the message — Floy Jackson (@FloyJackson123) June 19, 2025

