“Nobody Expected This to Happen in Canada” & the Future of Western Civilization

In this video, Victor Davis Hanson examines the unraveling of Canada’s political and cultural foundations. He explores how decades of unchecked immigration, bureaucratic overreach, and progressive ideology have led to social fragmentation, economic stagnation, and rising insecurity across the continent.

Hanson argues that Canada’s elites, pursuing globalism and moral relativism, have abandoned the values that once strengthened the West: reason, national identity, and civic responsibility. Instead, they have embraced a postmodern vision that undermines sovereignty and silences dissent.

Hanson reveals how the European project is crumbling under its own contradictions. He contends that Canada’s collapse is not just a regional issue, but a cautionary tale for the United States and the rest of the free world.

