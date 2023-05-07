Non-White Supremacist Kills 7, Wounds 14 with an SUV – Graphic

A driver of an SUV intentionally or accidentally rammed people waiting at a bus stop outside a migrant/homeless shelter. At least 14 people were hit, and seven are confirmed to have died in this horrific event in Brownsville, Texas.

We don’t know if the people were targeted. This is outside a migrant shelter.

The killer hurt more people with his car than the mall gunman the day before. The Brownsville car killer was speaking Spanish when arrested and is Hispanic. He’s not a white supremacist.

They don’t know if the killings were accidental or intentional. However, he ran over people on the sidewalk.

Warning! Graphic! shows the people mowed down.


