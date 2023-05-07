RFK Jr: CIA Was Involved in JFK’s Assassination Beyond a Reasonable Doubt

Kennedy made the bombshell accusation about an assassination that’s spun many conspiracy theories during an interview Sunday with John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM’s “Cats Roundtable.”

“There is overwhelming evidence that the CIA was involved in his murder. I think it’s beyond a reasonable doubt at this point,” Kennedy said of JFK’s assassination in a motorcade in Dallas, Texas.

“The evidence is overwhelming that the CIA was involved in the murder and in the cover-up.”

Kennedy Jr. cited James Douglas’s book, “JFK and the Unspeakable,” as compiling the most evidence on the topic — and labeled denials of the CIA’s role as a “60-year coverup.”

If the government releases the remaining files, it might answer the remaining questions.

This is nothing new. RFK has said it before.

The Warren Commission operated in secrecy but claimed to have found no evidence of a conspiracy. In 1978, the House Select Committee on Assassinations concluded in a preliminary report that Kennedy was “probably assassinated as a result of a conspiracy” that may have involved multiple shooters and organized crime.

Presently, the government continues to hide 3% to 5% of the documents. By not releasing the documents, people are naturally suspicious, given the strange events surrounding the death.

One source told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson that the CIA was involved.

The Story of the Killing of John Fitzgerald Kennedy

One of the revelations from the tranche of documents released last year was the unsurprising fact that his successor, Lyndon Baines Johnson, was in the Klu Klux Klan. The Klan was the activist arm of the Democrat Party at the time.

The murder of the beloved and charismatic president John F. Kennedy was headline news for years, with suspicions over the very suspect chain of events. The term “conspiracy theory” erupted in the lexicon in 1964 for the first time as people speculated on who killed Kennedy and why.

Many believe it is the greatest unsolved mystery of our times. There was a man allegedly hunkered down in the grassy knoll, and a grainy photo appeared. That was debunked, allegedly.

The trajectory of the bullet seemed improbable or impossible. There were many other questions.

Kennedy had a lot of enemies, from the Mafia to LBJ to the CIA and the FBI, who allegedly regarded him as dangerous. Anyone who questioned the assassination was called a conspiracy theorist, and it wasn’t until years later that we learned the Warren Commission was flawed.

The Tucker Report

Fox News has a source who was deeply familiar with the information that is withheld from the public. They asked him if he thought the CIA was involved. He unhesitatingly said he believed they were.

“Yes, I believe they were involved. It’s a whole different country from what we thought it was. It’s all fake.”

it’s not clear what he has to back that up.

Within the US government, there are potential forces who answer to no one and are free to do what they want. A rogue government within a government that is more powerful than the democracy we see.

We found that to be true and becoming truer.

Robert Kennedy Jr. praised Tucker Carlson on Twitter for his “most courageous newscast in 60 years.” He was referencing Tucker’s airing of the murder of his uncle, which he believes “was a successful coup d’état from which our democracy has never recovered.”

The most courageous newscast in 60 years. The CIA’s murder of my uncle was a successful coup d’état from which our democracy has never recovered. @TuckerCarlson https://t.co/qJ1sUdhe4t — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) December 17, 2022

RFK JR. WAS MOCKED

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has always questioned the death of his Uncle, John F. Kennedy. Four years ago, he told Tucker Carlson that there is evidence that tends to tie the CIA to the assassination.

Many mocked him over the years, and his family humored him for the most part.

In the Tucker interview about four years ago, RFK JR. mentioned the Mayor of Dallas, Charles Cabell, was a CIA asset. At the time of the assassination, Dallas Mayor Earle Cabell, brother of one-time Deputy Director of Central Intelligence Charles P. Cabell, had been a CIA asset since 1956.

A report from WhoWhatWhy that might back up some of the story:

It is worth noting that Kennedy dismissed CIA Director Allen Dulles in November 1961, and that Earle Cabell’s brother Charles left the CIA on January 31, 1962, after Kennedy forced him to resign. Thus, both Dulles and Charles Cabell were no longer working for the CIA on November 22, 1963, when Kennedy was killed.

Earle Cabell, who had been elected mayor of Dallas in May 1961, oversaw arrangements for Kennedy’s trip and motorcade, which took him through Dealey Plaza, a route that violated almost all standard rules for presidential safety — and where normal safeguards, such as sealing windows and placing sharpshooters, were ignored. This is of interest to researchers into the assassination, who have been collecting evidence of CIA ties to a host of individuals who figure in the events of 11/22/63 (see also WhoWhatWhy Editor-in-Chief Russ Baker’s Family of Secrets for more on this topic.)

Kennedy agreed he didn’t know if the CIA was involved, but he wanted the information about his assassination released. As he said, the CIA can’t be ruled out.

His brother, Bobby, was the Attorney General, and he was investigating criminality everywhere, including the mob. The day John was murdered, Bobby Kennedy lost all investigative capacity at the Department of Justice. He never talked to Hoover again. Hoover was probably corrupt.

If JFK was murdered by the CIA and it was a coup d’etat, then Robert Kennedy Jr. is correct. It was the beginning of the end for our democracy [Republic].

Watch the past interview:

Related