NY and California Broke the Law, NY Gave Half the CDLs to Aliens

The Bolshevik states of New York and California have disregarded safety to give CDLs to foreigners who don’t necessarily have the ability to read road signs. They refuse to follow the law. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy will withhold highway funds from New York and is threatening to do the same to California.

Over $73 million in federal highway funds are being withheld from New York State after an audit found more than half of the state’s commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) were issued to foreigners illegally.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced yesterday that the state failed to revoke “illegally issued nondomiciled commercial learner’s permits and commercial driver’s licenses.”

New York defaulted to eight-year licenses to foreign drivers for non-REAL ID licenses, regardless of when the legal status of the individuals expired. In a Dec. 12 release, the federal agency ordered the state to begin revocations; on March 13, the Motor Carrier Administration said the state again failed to complete the required corrective actions.

Gov. Hochul is too busy helping Zohran turn us into communists to do the right thing on any issue. Having foreigners who will vote for Bolshevik Democrats is one of their goals. They don’t care about safety.

🚨I’m pulling $73 MILLION in federal highway grants from New York until the state follows OUR RULES and makes sure foreign truckers are VETTED and QUALIFIED 🚨@USDOT will not fund Governor Hochul’s dangerous anti-American policies. Full stop.https://t.co/HhIvF39Qj6 — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) April 16, 2026

California has delayed canceling 17,000 commercial driver’s licenses held by immigrants until March. Gov. Newsom said it is due to a class-action lawsuit filed by immigrant advocacy groups.

DOT Secretary Sean Duffy responded: “Gavin Newsom is lying. The deadline to revoke illegally issued, unvetted foreign trucker licenses is still January 5.”

“California does NOT have an ‘extension’ to keep breaking the law and putting Americans at risk on the roads.”

“Miss the deadline, Gavin, and the US DOT will act—including cutting nearly $160 million in federal funding.”

CDLs for foreigners are all part of the globalist agenda, which includes a one-world government.