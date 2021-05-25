NY convenes a grand jury to go over evidence in a criminal probe of Donald Trump



















New York City’s District Attorney Cy Vance and New York State’s Attorney General Letitia James hired attorneys to coordinate their long investigation into everything Donald Trump has done for years. They went on a fishing expedition.

They have convened grand juries all along. This is nothing all that new. They want to destroy Trump and his Trump organization.

How many people in NY will be fair to Donald Trump as they sit on a grand jury? The accused can’t present evidence to a grand jury.

The development signals that the Manhattan district attorney’s office was moving toward seeking charges as a result of its two-year investigation, which included a lengthy legal battle to obtain Trump’s tax records.

The person familiar with the matter was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity. The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is conducting a wide-ranging investigation into a variety of matters such as hush-money payments paid to women on Trump’s behalf, property valuations, and employee compensation.

The Left is determined to put Donald Trump in prison or bankrupt him or both.

Vance has been using an investigative grand jury through the course of his probe to issue subpoenas and obtain documents. That panel kept working while other grand juries and court activities were shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The investigation includes scrutiny of Trump’s relationship with his lenders; a land donation he made to qualify for an income tax deduction; and tax write-offs his company claimed on millions of dollars in consulting fees it paid.

The grand jury will meet three days a week for a month.

Laughably, in recent months, Vance hired former mafia prosecutor Mark Pomerantz to help run the investigation and has been interviewing witnesses, including Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

That’s pathetic. Cohen is a serial liar and a fool. That’s their big witness?

Letitia James won her election saying she was out to get Trump. She also wants to be governor and this is her big campaign promise. At the end of this Instagram, you can hear it for yourself:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adina Miles-Sash (@flatbushgirl)

