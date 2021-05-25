Non-white supremacist pushes Asian man on train tracks in NYC subway



















Police are investigating yet another crime against a person of Asian descent after a black man was pushed onto the subway tracks in Queens Monday morning.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. in Long Island City.

Authorities say the 35-year-old Chinese man was standing on the southbound platform when the perpetrator approached him from behind, muttered something to him, and shoved him onto the tracks.

Good Samaritans on the platform pulled him to safety, and he was not hit by a train.

The victim suffered a laceration to his head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital Queens in stable condition. The suspect fled on foot.

The attacker is described as a male in his 20s or 30s, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black mask, abc7 reports.

They won’t say, but the attacker looks black, don’t you think? Not likely he’s a Trump supporter.

