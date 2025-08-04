NY Gov. Hochul Is Going to Redistrict GOP Out of the State

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she will speed up the redrawing of her state’s congressional districts in response to a plan in Texas to eliminate five U.S. House seats now controlled by Democrats.

Ms. Hochul, a Democrat, also called for disbanding New York’s independent redistricting commission, which is tasked with ensuring congressional districts are drawn in a nonpartisan manner.

She is doing this in response to Texas redistricting. It’s also important to not that four of the five districts in question are majority Hispanic.

“All is fair in love and war,” Ms. Hochul told reporters Monday. “We are following the rules. We do redistricting every 10 years, but if there are other states that are violating the rules and trying to give themselves an advantage, all I say is I’ll look at it closely. …”

The nonpartisan committee was never nonpartisan and we won’t even have them here in New York. New York, Republicans make up about 42% of New York State. They have only seven districts out of 26. The state is heavily gerrymandered by so-called nonpartisan Democrats.

If she finds a way to redistrict five seats, New York GOP will have two districts.

New York was not slated to reconsider congressional district boundaries until 2034, but Ms. Hochul said she will move much sooner to counter GOP redistricting in Texas.

Democrats have already countered in most blue states.

As an example of what Democrats do, check Rep. Nadler’s district:

Ms. Hochul said that in order to redraw New York’s congressional districts sooner than 2034, the state Legislature must vote in two consecutive sessions to amend the constitution and then put the measure on a ballot for voters to decide.

“This could literally go on the ballot in the fall of ’27 and be enacted in time for the congressional races in 2028 as well as the presidential,” Ms. Hochul said.