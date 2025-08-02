Gov. Hochul Considers Redistricting GOP Out of NY

If Texas redraws their district map, Governor Hochul is open to redrawing the New York map.

“All’s fair in love and war. We’re following the rules. We do redistricting every 10 years,” Hochul said during an unrelated event Thursday in Buffalo. “But if there’s other states violating the rules and are trying to give themselves an advantage, all I’ll say is, I’m going to look at it closely with Hakeem Jeffries.”

Only she and other New York Democrats are not playing fairly, and never have. Years ago, they said they would redistrict Republicans out, and they have.

New York, Republicans make up about 42% of New York State. They have only seven districts out of 26.

New York City, with over one million illegal aliens, has roughly 40% of the New York’s population. To make sure they only have Democrat districts, they draw maps like Nadler’s district below. It wasn’t easy keeping Nadler in power:

Blue Gerrymandering

In 1991, Democrats decided they wanted a Puerto Rican/Hispanic district because they were all voting Democrat, though Democrats said they wanted it because minorities must have a voice. In doing so, the others lost theirs.

After a contentious redistricting battle that included an Illinois Supreme Court ruling, newly drawn congressional districts create the C-shaped 4th District that weaves together Latino voters.



After losing numerous elections, the now-retired Luis Vincente Gutierrez ran for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives after Illinois redrew its district boundaries following the 1990 Census. Chicago’s 4th District became famously “C-shaped”—some observers said it resembled “a snake or a pair of earmuffs”—and linked the city’s two major Hispanic neighborhoods. It is now overwhelmingly Democrat.

It’s also how communist Chuy Garcia got his seat.

Texas currently has 25 Republican seats and 12 Democrat. Essentially, what they are doing is playing the same game Democrats play. Texas will become 30 GOP districts to seven in a state where Trump beat Kamala Harris 56 to 42% last year. It is also a state where imported foreigners who will become future Democrats now reside.

Republicans make up about 38% of the state of California. California has 52 congressional districts, and Republicans only have nine, despite having about four out of 10 voters in the state.

Massachusetts, 35% of the state votes Republican. They don’t have a single house seat in the state of Massachusetts. One out of three have no representation.

In Connecticut, 38% are Republican, but they do not have a single seat.

In New Jersey, 43% of the vote is Republican. That’s basically a purple state, and Republicans have three out of the 12 seats.

The GOP handily won the state of Nevada in 2024. Trump won that swing state by three points. Republicans won the popular vote in Nevada by a very healthy margin, but Democrats won three of the state’s four seats in the House, Republicans coming away with only one after they won the popular vote.

All of the district maps in Democrat blue states are unfairly drawn. Texas is just playing the game. In addition to gerrymandering, Democrats fill up states, including red states with illegal aliens to gain congressional seats. They want a permanent electoral majority.

Gerrymandering is getting worse.