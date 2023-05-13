NY Kicks Homeless Vets Out of Hotel to Place Illegal Crossers

New York is kicking homeless veterans out of hotels so they can accommodate incoming illegal aliens who don’t belong in the country. Mayor Adams is shipping illegal aliens in the City to Orange County upstate. New York City Mayor Adams threatened to send illegals to Rockland County, but a court order stopped them.

Orange and Rockland Counties aren’t sanctuaries. New York City is. Adams should keep the illegal crossers in the city.

“The ex-military — including a 24-year-old man in desperate need of help after serving in Afghanistan — were told by the hotels at the beginning of the week that their temporary housing was getting pulled out from under them at the establishments and that they’d have to move on to another spot,” the New York Post reported Friday.

“Our veterans have been placed in another hotel due to what’s going on with the immigrants,” the foundation’s CEO, disabled military veteran Sharon Toney-Finch, told the Post.

Toney-Finch, a disabled military veteran, created YIT to raise awareness of premature births, as well as helping the homeless and low-income military service veterans in need of living assistance.

“One of the vets called me on Sunday. He told me he had to leave because the hotel said the extended stay is not available. Then I got another call. We didn’t waste any time. That’s when we started on Monday to organize when and where to move them all,” she added.

She said the hotels didn’t explicitly say the vets had to move because of the migrants but that it was clear to her that was the case, given the timing.

All 20 booted veterans have ended up at a Hudson Valley hotel about 20 minutes away, said Toney-Finch, who asked The Post to not name the site. The vets stay i hoteles until they can find permanent housing for them.

