Biden at Howard U: “Stand up against the poison of white supremacy”

President Joe Biden on Saturday gave a pandering, race-baiting speech at the graduation ceremony for Howard University. It is a Black College.

Biden railed against “white supremacy,” which he claims is the greatest terrorist threat in America.

“Stand up against the poison of white supremacy,” Biden said. “As I did in my inaugural address throughout a single hour, as the most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland is white supremacy. And I’m not saying this because I’m at a black HBCU. I say it wherever I go.”

There is no such threat; it’s manufactured by the Democrats and the media. Biden is an old racist who got into the Senate at age 30 with the help of the most despicable segregationists in Congress.

This mentally challenged octogenarian targets white people to keep the Black vote. It’s typical Alinsky.

The suggestion is that 75 million Americans who voted for Trump are white supremacists. They don’t even have to be white to be called white supremacists with his ilk.

The Dangerous Threat Is Joe Biden, Not White Supremacy

“White supremacy” is the “most dangerous terrorist threat” the United States faces.

“The harsh reality of racism has long torn us apart,” Biden said at the historically Black university in Washington, D.C., Saturday. “It’s a battle. It’s never really over, but on the best days, enough of us have the guts and the hearts to stand up for the best in us, to choose love over hate.

“Union over disunion. Progress over retreat. To stand up against the poison of White supremacy like I did in my inaugural address to single it out as the most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland.”

He continued with his line that he is doing the work to “redeem the soul of the nation.”

He’s a divisive old man, and he was a racist young man. What president of the United States spreads hate and lies to students excited about graduation day?

Also, Biden’s also a congenital liar. He falsely claimed he was a U of Penn professor during the commencement. That has been repeatedly debunked.

He Never Taught A Single Class And Was Never Supposed To

Last year, he said it was hard teaching at the University of Pennsylvania even though he never taught a single class. Sometimes he elaborates and says, “I’ve spent a lot of time on campus with college students.”

He was awarded an honorary-professor position one week after he left the vice president’s office in 2017.

He was neither supposed to nor did he ever teach a class, according to his own spokesperson.

In July 2019, the Philadelphia Inquirer noted that Penn has paid Mr. Biden $900,000. To earn the money, he held “a vaguely defined role that involved no regular classes and around a dozen public appearances on campus, mostly in big, ticketed events.”

This type of cronyism is one thing colleges could stop doing so they can lower their tuition.

