NY Times Has Nothing to Offer Anyone

No matter what you think of Israel and Gaza, the New York Times is a problem in the way they are presenting it and so many of their reports. Many people believe they are reporting the truth, but the New York Times is part of the propaganda cult of legacy media.

In the following propaganda story, the New York Times wanted to portray a Gazan boy with a severe muscle illness as suffering from malnutrition. Readers noticed that his family shown in the photo weren’t suffering from malnutrition. The truth came out, and the Times was forced to correct the story.

When they corrected it, they put it on the back pages.

You can’t trust anything they put out.

This is the alleged grey lady without a conscience.

The least the @nytimes could do, would be to post the correction of their starving boy story on their main site with 55 million followers. That would help mitigate the damage they have caused. It speaks loudly that the original story was on the front page, top-of-the-fold right… https://t.co/di5eHlyTZJ — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) July 30, 2025

The fact that they only go one way isn’t the only problem. They’re not making mistakes, they’re just liars.