NY Times Has Nothing to Offer Anyone

By
M Dowling
-
0
9

No matter what you think of Israel and Gaza, the New York Times is a problem in the way they are presenting it and so many of their reports. Many people believe they are reporting the truth, but the New York Times is part of the propaganda cult of legacy media.

In the following propaganda story, the New York Times wanted to portray a Gazan boy with a severe muscle illness as suffering from malnutrition. Readers noticed that his family shown in the photo weren’t suffering from malnutrition. The truth came out, and the Times was forced to correct the story.

When they corrected it, they put it on the back pages.

You can’t trust anything they put out.

This is the alleged grey lady without a conscience.

The fact that they only go one way isn’t the only problem. They’re not making mistakes, they’re just liars.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments