Wild Bodycam Footage of Senator Mitchell Burglarizing Stepmom’s Home

Minnesota Democrat Senator Nicole Mitchell was caught in the act of burglarizing her stepmother’s home in April 2024. She has since pled guilty and awaits sentencing in September.

The bodycam footage was released during her trial. She went dressed for the role of burglar or worse, gloves and all.

Mitchell finally resigned after her conviction. During the trial, Nicole Mitchell said she was just worried about her stepmother. Her father died in 2023 and her stepmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Her stepmother didn’t think Nicole was worried about her since they were never close.

Her stepmother was afraid Nicole was there looking for her father’s pistol to kill her. Nicole said her stepmother grew paranoid after having Alzheimer’s. Nicole had lied to police.

Her stepmother was afraid Nicole was there to kill her.

Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
31 minutes ago

What a surprise, another Democrat office holder caught in a criminal act? Are all Democrats stupid. (My guess is unbelievably ignorant, but most likely just plain stupid!)

kat
kat
4 minutes ago
Reply to  Peter B. Prange

Ignorant with attitude and Leftist training. The worst possible combo.

