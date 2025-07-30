Wild Bodycam Footage of Senator Mitchell Burglarizing Stepmom’s Home

Minnesota Democrat Senator Nicole Mitchell was caught in the act of burglarizing her stepmother’s home in April 2024. She has since pled guilty and awaits sentencing in September.

The bodycam footage was released during her trial. She went dressed for the role of burglar or worse, gloves and all.

Mitchell finally resigned after her conviction. During the trial, Nicole Mitchell said she was just worried about her stepmother. Her father died in 2023 and her stepmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Her stepmother didn’t think Nicole was worried about her since they were never close.

Her stepmother was afraid Nicole was there looking for her father’s pistol to kill her. Nicole said her stepmother grew paranoid after having Alzheimer’s. Nicole had lied to police.

At the end of the body-cam video Sen. Nicole Mitchell is seen saying “Oh God, my military retirement” after realizing she is being arrested for burglary. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/8GFrYMqRXX — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 15, 2025

Her stepmother was afraid Nicole was there to kill her.