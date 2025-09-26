NYC CAIR Dir: “I demand jihad. I want ISIS to kill all of you.”

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview on August 12, with Sid Rosenberg of “Sid and Friends in the Morning,” disclosed that the U.S. is “in the process” of designating both the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR terrorist organizations.

They are and they operate freely in the United States.

Here Is an Example

Watch a Jewish man in New York City trying to get into an elevator with a CAIR Director. The CAIR-Kentucky Director of Government Affairs Noora Shalash, screamed out to him, “I demand jihad. I want ISIS to kill all of you,” the radical director screamed.

She has an accent. Maybe she can be deported.

Meet Noora Shalash, Director of Government Affairs for CAIR-Kentucky. She really let the mask slip that this is a harmless civil rights organization when she yells “I demand Jihad, I want ISIS to kill all of you.” pic.twitter.com/pyYt13Ip9U — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) September 25, 2025

The Muslim Brotherhood is behind all of these terror organizations in the United States. Erase them, and they all can go away. CAIR is a vehicle for lies and radicalism.

Read the full transcript posted on the State Department’s website of Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s interview with Sid Rosenberg of “Sid and Friends in the Morning” show where he discussed designating the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as terrorist organizations.

SID ROSENBERG: “Yeah, that’s right. So while we talk about designating the cartels, Marco, as a terrorist organization, I got to ask you: Why wouldn’t you guys designate the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR? I just – I look at these organizations, I have a mayor’s race here in New York City with this psycho, this lunatic Mamdani. Both of these groups you know are behind him, especially the Muslim Brotherhood. Is that something you think we can count on maybe in the near future? Maybe not CAIR just yet, but certainly the Muslim Brotherhood?”

SECRETARY RUBIO: “Yeah, all of that is in the works, and obviously there are different branches of the Muslim Brotherhood, so you’d have to designate each one of them. But let me just tell you that there’s a process which I didn’t fully appreciate till I came into this job, and I know people don’t want to hear about processes, but because these things are going to be challenged in court, right? Any group can say, “Well, I’m not really a terrorist – that organization is not a terrorist organization,” so you have to show your – you have to show your – the paperwork. You have to show your work like the – like a math problem when you go before court.