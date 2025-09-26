Sen. Ted Cruz Says the Case Against Comey Is Very Strong

Senator Ted Cruz was on with Mark Levin last night on his radio show. He explained that his questioning of James Comey led to the indictment against him. The case is rock solid.

Senator Cruz discussed the indictment of the former FBI director for lying to Congress about authorizing a leak to the Wall Street Journal regarding an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s e-mail server.

Senator Cruz highlighted contradictory statements from Comey and his deputy Andrew McCabe and emphasized the simplicity of the case due to video and audio evidence. He criticized Comey’s partisan behavior, and abuse of power. He noted that the indictment was timed to avoid the statute of limitations.

Cruz also mentioned the Heritage Foundation survey on America’s future and praised the current Department of Justice for prosecuting based on the law.

Partial transcript:

“It says [a letter he wrote to the DoJ], days before the presidential election in 2016 a Wall Street Journal article quoted an anonymous source confirming the existence of a probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while serving as Secretary of State, an investigation that up to that point, Mr. Comey and the FBI declined to confirm. We now know that this leak was authorized by then deputy director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe. Mr. McCabe had initially told FBI agents under oath that he did not authorize the leak and did not know who did. But when confronted later with contrary evidence, he confessed both to knowing about and authorizing the leak.

“We do not know, however, whether and to what extent then FBI Director Comey was aware of and authorized the leak after the fact, Mr. McCabe has repeatedly stated that Mr. Comey knew of and effectively authorized the leak by approving it. He told the office the inspector general that “he and Comey discussed the October 30 Wall Street Journal article in person on October 31 2016, and then at the meeting.” He told Comey that he had authorized … and special counsel to disclose the account. He did not say anything to suggest in any way that it was unauthorized.

“According to Mr. McCabe, Mr. Comey did not react negatively, just kind of accepted it and thought it was a good idea that they presented this information to the media. So that’s what McCabe says.

“Mr. Comey, however, has sworn under oath that he neither authorized the leak, nor knew of McCabe’s involvement at a May 27 hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Senator Grassley asked, Mr. Comey, have you ever been an anonymous source in news reports about matters related to the Trump investigation, the Clinton investigation? Mr. Comey replied, never. Senator Grassley then asked, Have you ever authorized someone else at the FBI to be anonymous source in a news report about the Trump investigation, the Clinton investigation. He replied No.

“And likewise, in 2020 at my questioning, Mr. Comey testified. “I stand by the testimony that you summarized that I gave in May of 2017.” Here’s the simple bottom line, Mr. Comey statements and Mr. McCabe statements are irreconcilably contradictory.

“Either one is telling the truth and one is lying, or the other is telling the truth and the first is lying, and whoever is lying under oath, it is a federal crime, and that’s what Jim Comey has just been indicted for.”…

” I mean, it’s, it’s not complicated. Look, Comey’s only defense that I can see is that McCabe is lying, that McCabe, his deputy, lied repeatedly to the inspector general, to Congress, and that’s possible.

“Look, McCabe, I think, has been dishonest. So that’s his one Hail Mary that is going to put, I think, all of his, all of his efforts, into I don’t know what additional evidence DOJ and the FBI has as to which one is telling the truth and which one is lying, I suspect there is additional corroborating evidence to demonstrate that McCabe was telling the truth because he only admitted to the truth when he was confronted with contradictory evidence.”

