NYC Mayoral Candidate Who Hates Police Says He’s “Heartbroken” Over Murdered Officer

Mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani posted on X from Uganda where he celebrated his lavish wedding on the death of Officer Islam. Today, he returned and visited Islam’s wife.

“I’m heartbroken to learn of the horrific shooting in Midtown and I am holding the victims, their families, and the NYPD officer in critical condition in my thoughts. Grateful for all of our first responders on the ground,” Mamdani wrote from Uganda.

He is a complete fraud who wanted to defund the police and eliminate prisons.

The Daily Mail posted two of his former posts.

Half or more of the New York City police force is comprised of minorities.

According to The Times of London, the radical Mayor of London Saddiq Khan has been counseling Mamdani on how to win, and it’s working. Mamdani now lies and pretends he likes the NYPD. Mamdani now says he’s “thankful” for his NYPD detail.

Why does this man have a security detail?

Muslim Socialist NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani says he's "thankful" for the NYPD detail that protects him. The very same police that he's REPEATEDLY called to defund. Police protection for me but not for thee. pic.twitter.com/AwoR4RZ2X6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 30, 2025

He’s not lying very well though. Khan needs to step up those lessons. He won’t take back his comments to defund the police.

Charlie Kirk writes, “Zohran Mamdani has spent years denigrating police officers as racist and a threat to public safety. He’s laughed at crying cops and called to defund them. Now as a candidate, he rushes to support them?”

“I hope NYC wakes up before the nightmare starts,” Kirk said.

They won’t and all the Islamists will come out to vote for him.