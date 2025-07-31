7 Xeets We Think You’ll Like & Might Not Know

Here are some Xeets we think you might want to see if you missed them. You might not know!

Democrats so want illegal aliens to vote, and they will. Now they have driver’s licenses to go with the Motor Voter laws. Bolshie Walz knows what he is doing here.

‘Governor Tim Walz signed the Driver’s License for All bill into law. This will allow all Minnesotans to get a driver’s license, REGARDLESS OF IMMIGRATION STATUS’ Wesley Hunt “They’re trying to flood our market with all these illegal voters — this is absolutely disgusting” pic.twitter.com/382pKNZSDN — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 30, 2025

2.The police chief and an elected official are angry the video of a racist mob beating white tourists mercilessly went online. A councilwoman is gleeful that the tourists were beaten: they begged for it.

I’ll let God decide if they’re evil, but this certainly isn’t normal.

It feels like we exposed a violent, racist culture in Cincinnati and the communists are mad about the sunlight City officials didn’t touch this racial beatdown until it went viral And when they finally addressed it, who did they blame for the violent attack? Not the rabid… https://t.co/m1q8Mj0HgI — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 29, 2025

So just to summarize: -A city councilor said she begged for this -Police chief said social media is misrepresenting it -A woke judge let the attacker out on $400 pic.twitter.com/ZQxwnVDKkl — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 30, 2025

3. If you put a pretty, sexy blonde white girl in an ad, watch out, the nasty fems will come for you.

See what I mean:

Yet to see one non-hideous person complain about this ad https://t.co/GSnsLuJLSv — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) July 30, 2025

Really disappointed. We traditional, patriotic Americans backed up Sydney Sweeney when they called her a Nazi, and then she had to go and invade Poland… — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 29, 2025

In today’s distorted media environment, they want to controversialize the normal, and normalize the controversial.

I don’t think most people are buying what the propagandists are selling (anymore). https://t.co/NlsWtiMrS1 — Sharyl Attkisson ️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) July 31, 2025

4. As we noted, the collapse of Soros’s Media Matters is nigh:

Sad. So, I had a cheeseburger for lunch. https://t.co/dx8PFJPjJu — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 30, 2025

5. This is the stuff of nightmares:

Sad when you think about it https://t.co/Ejo1eOyvQS — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) July 31, 2025

6. Hamas crazy people privilege:

7. No mercy!

Good. Deport all illegal aliens. https://t.co/zvUI6CnRQy — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 31, 2025

Bonus Xeet: