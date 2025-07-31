7 Xeets We Think You’ll Like & Might Not Know

By
M Dowling
-
1
54

Here are some Xeets we think you might want to see if you missed them. You might not know!

  1. Democrats so want illegal aliens to vote, and they will. Now they have driver’s licenses to go with the Motor Voter laws. Bolshie Walz knows what he is doing here.

2.The police chief and an elected official are angry the video of a racist mob beating white tourists mercilessly went online. A councilwoman is gleeful that the tourists were beaten: they begged for it.

I’ll let God decide if they’re evil, but this certainly isn’t normal.

3. If you put a pretty, sexy blonde white girl in an ad, watch out, the nasty fems will come for you.

See what I mean:

4. As we noted, the collapse of Soros’s Media Matters is nigh:

5. This is the stuff of nightmares:

6. Hamas crazy people privilege:

7. No mercy!

Bonus Xeet:

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
kat
kat
1 hour ago

Thanks, I guess. Just scanning these made me want to lose my breakfast – from yesterday!

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz