NYC opens first publicly funded homeless shelter for transgenders

Ace’s Place, a new homeless shelter for trans people, will offer 150 beds and services, including counseling, financial literacy workshops, yoga classes, and a work-study program in the culinary arts.
According to Reason Magazine, they will spend over $65 million tax dollars on this shelter program and it will only help transgender and gender non-conforming people. It will cost $433,000 per bed. They’d be better off with a home.
They will be “loved up on.” There has to be one facility in each borough.
It’s the result of a lawsuit by a serial suer the lefty NYC judges love.
Why is New York City spending over $65 million on a trans-only homeless shelter? Ace’s Place is the first fully taxpayer-funded shelter to house only transgender and gender non-conforming people. Reason’s @BessByers shares more about this project. pic.twitter.com/oqGlybY7JL
