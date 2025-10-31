Two Muslim Doctors Accused of Mutilating Young Girls

Two Muslim doctors are accused of performing illegal mutilation surgeries on young girls in Minnesota. It is a brutal, painful, horrific “Shia Muslim religious practice.” The practice is known as female genital mutilation.

During this type of procedure, the adults painfully cut off the genitals of young girls to keep them from becoming sexually active later in life.

It leaves them with gynecological problems later in life.

These two will remain in prison for a week until their hearing.