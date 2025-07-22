Obama-Appointed Judge Won’t Simply Release the Epstein Files

A federal court has responded to Attorney General Bondi’s request to have the grand jury testimony of Jeffrey Epstein unsealed.

The court that AG Pam Bondi asked to unseal the Epstein grand jury files needs more specifics, including the transcripts Bondi wants to unseal. The court also needs statements from the victims who would be impacted by the release.

Judge Paul Engelmayer of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York says the government’s motion was too vague and lacked necessary legal justifications. The court ordered Bondi to submit a detailed memorandum of law by July 29.

The court is asking Bondi to address several key factors required for unsealing grand jury material, including:

The identity of the party seeking disclosure

Whether Epstein or the government opposes disclosure

The reasons for seeking disclosure in this case

Whether any of the material is already public

Whether any grand jury witnesses are still alive and could be affected

The order emphasizes that Bondi’s current filing fails to meet the standards needed to justify breaking grand jury secrecy.

This was in response to President Trump’s order to release the Epstein records now under seal

Bondi now has one week to submit a detailed legal argument addressing the court’s concerns.