Man Sucked Into MRI Machine Wearing a 20lb Chain Has Died

The man who was sucked into an MRI machine at Nassau Open MRI has died.

His wife was getting an MRI of her knee when she called to him to help her get up after she asked the attendant if it would be okay. He came in wearing his 20 pound chain and padlock around his neck. He used it for training. When he got close to his wife he was sucked right into the machine.

They couldn’t do anything to pull him away from the machine. As he went unconscious, he waved goodbye to his wife. He later had several heart attacks in the hospital and died at age 61.

His wife said he had been in the facility before wearing his chain and no one said anything. In fact, the employees talked to him about his chain.

However, there are signs on the door cautioning people entering to not wear metal. Additionally, the police said he entered the room without authorization.

Reportedly, he was in the machine for an hour.