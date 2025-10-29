Obama Judge Rebukes & Demeans Border Patrol Chief Bovino

A federal Obama judge in Illinois rebuked the US Border Patrol for their tactics in Chicago. She now demands daily reporting.

Sara Ellis, U.S. District judge for the Northern District of Illinois, ordered US Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino to report to her daily on the agency’s activities in the Windy City, requiring him to personally wear a body camera, while demanding detailed use of force records.

The judge doesn’t want any tear gas or crowd control measures. The crowd must be allowed to act like lunatics as always, threatening agents.

During the tense federal court hearing on Tuesday, Judge Ellis spent more than an hour reciting line by line the precise terms of a temporary restraining order she had issued earlier in the month. The order imposed strict limits on the use of tear gas and crowd control by federal immigration officials under Bovino’s command. The ICE activities come under Operation Midway Blitz.

The lawsuit that caused this was brought by progressive journalists and Civil Rights Act advocates of the far left.

Ellis is a sanctuary policy judge. She didn’t let Bovino offer a defense.

Chief Bovino said that his agents would start wearing body cameras by the end of the week.

He said he used the tear gas because the agents were perpetually being swarmed by agitators. They obstructed the ICE agents and impeded operations.