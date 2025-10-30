Jennifer Welch: Dem Leaders Get on Board or End Up Like Charlie

Jennifer Welch, this odd-looking woman who runs a far-far-left podcast from her bedroom, called I’ve Had It, is pumping up her viewership by threatening people, spreading hate, and cursing.

Jennifer began by claiming people are waking up, not only in New York City. She then played a clip of a wine mom at a No King’s March. Allegedly the No King’s March is representative of people waking up elsewhere. That is despite the fact that the No King’s March is comprised of extremely far left bizarre people. The wine mom says she hated Charlie Kirk and is glad he’s dead and she might be happy if the interviewer was dead too. Welch thought that was very funny.

That was Welch’s introduction to telling Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer they better get on board with communist Islamist, America-hating Zohran Mandani. Apparently, this is today’s Democrat Party and they will be left behind.

She Orders Them to Jump on Board

Jennifer Welch suggests the Democrat establishment needs to get on board or be treated like Maga and end up dead like Charlie Kirk.

“So listen up, Democratic establishment,” Jennifer says, “you can either jump on board with this shit or we’re coming after you in the same way that we come after Maga, period [killing people like Charlie or the interviewer]. Stop taking AIPAC money (Israel fund). Go on an I’m sorry I took AIPAC Money Atonement Tour, if you want to stay in power. Stop missing out on these big rallies.

“Hakeem and Chuck should have been front and center introducing the next mayor of New York City, but no, they wouldn’t show up because they’re pussies. They’re pussies that are beholden to the same corporations that Donald Trump, that helped Donald Trump get elected, and this is just an embarrassment.

“Kudos to Bernie, to AOC, to Zohran, and that woman out in somewhere Middle America saying, fuck Charlie Kirk. He was a racist. He was a piece of shit. There are so many more of us than there are of them and these Democrats that continue to play patty cake with corporations and lobbyists. Nobody wants that. Nobody wants you. We want politicians to speak freely and look at what the benefit is. Look at what is happening in New York and you dip shits are sitting on the sidelines, doing running your social media like complete dorks. It’s embarrassing.

“Get your shit together. …Get your shit together. Because the Democratic Party is moving on.” [to communism and Islamism]

Welch’s claim to political fame is she’s an interior designer and was on a Reality TV show.

Zohran’s a fraud.

Look at his sociopathy here too, making a totally spurious argument that free busses are safer.

