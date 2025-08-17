Obama Rears His Head Again for Runaway Texas Democrats

Barack Obama is still working behind the scenes to fundamentally transform this nation. He took time out to encourage the cowardly Texas Democrats who fled like children to avoid the redistricting vote.

When you look at how enthusiastically Obama backs radical communist Islamist Zohran Mamdani, you realize there is no doubt as to where he wants to take this nation in his transformation.

The man behind Mamdani’s campaign, Patrick Gaspard, is a former Obama-Soros operative.

“Now that Mamdani has won the Democratic nomination for mayor, the news has finally come out that a key figure behind his campaign was Patrick Gaspard. Gaspard, 57, is a former political aide to Barack Obama. He also served from 2017 to 2020 as president of George Soros’s Open Society Foundations. Soros is 94.”

According to Tony Seruga Tracking, Mamdani has allegedly met with Obama two times in the last six weeks and the Muslim Brotherhood. We now for sure Obama called him in June to encourage him.

This week, Obama made a 30-minute call to Texas Democrats who had fled the state to prevent Republicans from forming a quorum.

First, we should mention that the redistricting in Texas corrects racially discriminatory districts. Four of the five are minority majority.

CNN Report:

In a video of the 30-minute conversation obtained by CNN, Obama praised the Texas Democrats for standing up to the Republican push to tweak congressional maps in their state to net as many as five GOP US House seats.

“What we all recognize is we can’t let a systematic assault on democracy just happen and stand by,” Obama said. “And so, because of your actions, because of your courage, what you’ve seen is California responding, other states looking at what they can do to offset this mid-decade gerrymandering that is highly irregular and is not what we should be doing, to balance out the maps for this upcoming election.”

“And my hope is that rather than have a race to the bottom where every district is predetermined based on how it’s drawn, that over time, the American people, ideally with the help of the courts, realizes that there’s a better way,” he continued…

“And when we have fair voting rights, and we have fair maps, and we’re fairly competing, that’s good for everybody, not just one side,” he said. “And that’s what we should be aspiring to over the long term, is a situation in which there are rules that are fair for everybody, and then we compete.”

Democracy to the hardcore left, of which Obama is one, means Marxism.

Barack Obama is one of the biggest gerrymander proponents in modern times, having delegated the job to Eric Holder and Marc Elias. His own home state gerrymandered most GOP out of existence. However, Democrats in Texas fell for his undeniable charms, becoming emotional at the attention he gave and his encouraging words.

They Were in Tears

NBC News Senior National Political Reporter wrote about the call on X:

NEW: Former President Obama and Eric Holder met virtually with Texas lawmakers in a “congratulatory moment” on “nationalizing a debate in this country around stealing congressional seats,” one of the people on the call says.

One lawmaker on the call tells me of Obama’s address: “one of the great things that he did was contextualize what Texas Democrats have done, both historically and in the current moment.”

That was, according to the lawmaker, rejecting what Republicans were attempting to pass off as a norm and “calling it what it is, an assault on democracy.” Gene Wu says of the call:

“It was a huge deal. Some members were in tears. It reminded us what leaders are supposed to sound like.”

It Won’t Matter in the End

It doesn’t matter. Governor Abbott will keep calling special sessions regularly until the redistricting map passes. Democrats have to come back eventually. Texas Democrats efforts are an exercise in futility.

Meanwhile, Ken Paxton has continued to do what he can to stop Beto O’Rourke and his radical Powered by People organization, who defy court orders.

BREAKING: I just beat Beto in court again. The cabal of Democrats who have colluded together to scam Texans and derail our Legislature will face the full force of the law, starting with Robert Francis O’Rourke. pic.twitter.com/fQhtOjjhkU — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) August 16, 2025

Ken Paxton vows to hold the Democrats accountable.