Whistleblower Dr. Marvin Rapaport Exposes Political Medicine and its Elusive “Hidden” Allergy

In my January 30, 2022 article, “A Short History of Medicine and Megalomania,” I explain how holistic medicine is actually the original western medicine established on the principle of strengthening the immune system to fight off pathogens in the environment. It is traditional western medicine that is the alternative medicine because its fundamental premise is that medications are required to be healthy:

My point is that the chemical/pharmaceutical companies are pouring toxic chemicals into the environment that destroy public health -> then the chemical/pharmaceutical companies offer more chemicals and pharmaceuticals to “cure” what they caused in the first place. It is a never-ending cycle of destruction of public health. The United States is at the bottom of the totem pole in world health because the American medical community is driven by unscrupulous globalists and the corrupt politicians who serve them.

RFK Jr.’s book, The Real Anthony Fauci, is enlightening in this regard because it connects the dots and shows how John D. Rockefeller actually set the stage for the corruption in medicine and academia today. Rockefeller funded the medical education and research that supported the germ theory, but all with his political agenda. If anyone is responsible for political medicine and monsters like Gates and Fauci, it is John D. Rockefeller.

Rockefeller politicized medicine because he understood that vaccines could be used for population control and total social control. The medical tyranny of Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci today, began with John D. Rockefeller and has spun out of control. Big Pharma IS a military wing of the government––medicine has been weaponized and is being used against innocent populations––including our own.

Until President Trump resumed office in 2025, the science was being controlled by corrupt eugenicists like Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates who offer political medicine disguised as public health. The staggering profits made by Big Pharma at the expense of public health during the COVID19 debacle is a stupefying crime perpetrated with the protection of indemnification from vaccine harm. Hopefully, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. now at the helm of the Department of Health & Human Service (HHS), this unconscionable indemnification will be terminated. But what about Big Pharma’s lesser-known crimes?

Whistleblower Dr. Marvin Rapaport has been fighting Big Pharma for four decades to expose political medicine in dermatology and its “hidden” allergy narrative. The elusive hidden allergy is a variation on the ongoing germ theory narrative of the Rockefellers. In his own words, Dr. Rapaport explains the history of his involvement with addiction to and withdrawal from topical corticosteroids (topical steroids) in atopic dermatitis and other inflammatory diagnoses:

A succinct summary begins in 1974 with the founding of a new Dermatology Allergy Clinic at UCLA after training in the specialty there. Referred patients were evaluated there and in my own private practice over the next several years with undiagnosed severe red skin, and the accompanying symptoms of severe itching, burning, anxiety, and sleeplessness. These severe symptoms continued to worsen even though the patients, prior to seeing me, had often consulted with two-seven other physicians. Most of the patients manifested serious inability to function and were placed on disability from school or work.

The referral to my clinic was to find the “hidden allergen” causing the problem.

The results of my detailed and complete medical evaluations (history, physical examination, blood tests, skin biopsies, and allergy testing) led me to make the diagnosis of unintentional doctor-driven chronic over-usage and addiction to the “treatment” given, namely, topical corticosteroids. All tests were normal, and the skin biopsy was different from that for typical eczema. I named the condition Red Skin Syndrome. As I continued seeing more and more patients at UCLA and in my private practice over the next several years, the severity of disabling symptoms worsened because newer, more potent topical steroids were marketed, and the “need” for now oral and intramuscular steroids became commonplace because the now “bad eczema” could not be controlled.

Patients across the country were hospitalized and underwent in-depth evaluations searching for rarer diseases, such as lymphoma, inflammatory and infectious problems, tumors, self-inflicted disorders, and psychological problems. Evaluations revealed no abnormalities, and the therapy given was more and stronger steroids. Frustration, anger, and fear mounted in patients and parents.

Over the next four decades, I treated and cured over 12,000 patients (at UCLA and in my private offices). Almost all the patients required three-five years of steroid withdrawal, coupled with symptomatic support medications. Twenty-five % of the patients were prescribed the immunosuppressive medication Cyclosporine in order to function in life. Approximately twenty % of the patients necessitated placement on disability from school or work for six-twelve months.

Despite nine published papers in peer-reviewed journals, a Hollywood-directed thirty-minute documentary “Skin on Fire,” forty-five YouTube interviews, scores of lectures to MDs, and answering over 20,000 emails from desperate, depressed, and often suicidal prospective patients from around the world, the number of patients seen for treatment mounted, coupled with an increasing number of angry, denying MDs who adamantly prescribed increasing amounts of steroids to these patients despite medical crises, numerous hospitalizations, and continual failures.

During the 2010 decade, eighteen new medications were in various stages of study and evaluation to treat “bad eczema.” Ultimately, all eighteen “studies” were accepted for

publication in prestigious medical journals, all showing minimal results and several were FDA approved and marketed. Now, in 2025, there are approximately fourteen new drugs approved for “bad eczema” coupled with daily barrages on TV and other advertisements. To date, no one has been cured with these therapies. In fact, one company is telling both doctors and patients that the patients will need to take the medication for the rest of their lives!

I am concerned about the troika of the medical societies, pharmaceutical companies, and medical journals. In 2023 I submitted my fifteen-page fully documented paper presenting 12,000 patients as a new entity, Topical Steroid Addiction (TSA). These patients were treated and cured of Red Skin Syndrome with total and complete withdrawal from topical steroids. The paper was rejected within days by four of the most august, widely read medical journals. Reasons were never given.

To confound my frustration and grave concern that “poor science” and monetary influences played a large part here; I submit further non-medical data:

1. Both academic and private practicing dermatologists (approximately 200 participants) allowed their patients to be studied. Public records show that individual stipends for drug evaluation and other honoria ranged from $1-$30,000,000 from multiple companies. Several MDs became spokespersons for the companies. Doctors were given very large stipends for bringing their patients into three-month to twelve-month study periods with frequent doctor visits and filing of symptoms and side effects. Many of the MDs placed the same patients into various studies from different companies. I am sure that promises were made to patients about “the new wonder drug.” The number manipulation of symptom severity was obvious to me as I carefully read all the studies. No patient was ever cured. The protocols and the studies submitted for publication all appeared to be written by the drug companies.

2. After FDA approval, the price for the drugs ranged from $9,000-$134,000 per year per patient.

3. From all the published papers, it was obvious to me that all tested patients were topical steroid addicted ones, not one patient had eczema (they are two different diagnoses).

4. In the era before topical steroids were introduced into the marketplace in the early 1950s, ninety-five % of all eczema patients were cured before puberty with simple lotions, sunshine, and antihistamines.

On May 7, 2024, a study authored by Alpana Mohta and Nishad C. Sathe was published by the National Institute of Health in its National Library of Medicine, National Center for Biotechnology Information titled, “Topical Steroid Withdrawal (Red Skin Syndrome).” In a stupefying misinterpretation of the condition, Red Skin Syndrome (RSS) is presented as the result of topical steroid withdrawal! In fact, RSS is the result of addiction to and overuse of topical steroids. There is no hidden allergy. Red Skin Syndrome is an iatrogenic [doctor caused] condition that is only cured by total cessation of topical steroids! The withdrawal period is difficult and often painful, but withdrawal from topical steroids cures RSS and the patient’s suffering finally ends.

For decades, what has been misdiagnosed as chronic eczema, bad eczema, and now gravely misrepresented by researchers as Topical Steroid Withdrawal Syndrome (TSWS), is definitely curable––I know this for a fact! My husband’s skin was cured using Dr. Rapaport’s protocol of total topical steroid cessation. Most patients have no idea that it is the steroids––it is not eczema––that is causing their relentless skin problems and unnecessary suffering.

This is part of an email I sent to Dr. Rapaport thanking him for being a maverick in dermatology, and for his extraordinary interview that I watched when desperately researching “incurable chronic” rashes. It changed our lives.

March 28, 2015

Dear Dr. Rapaport,

We have never met yet I am profoundly grateful to you. I am writing to express my admiration and deep appreciation for your commitment to uncovering the existence of steroid induced “eczema” and your willingness to state publicly and candidly that the cure is total and complete withdrawal.

The itching, burning, sleeplessness etc. of the “eczema” was intolerable. My husband was treated with ongoing topical steroids, intermittent antihistamines, and occasional antibiotics, etc. etc. etc. He was patch tested, and we went on a regimen of no dyes, fragrances, or chemicals with names I could not pronounce. We completely changed every product in our home including tearing out a soundproofing wall that was emitting low levels of formaldehyde.

In the summer of 2014, our dermatologist concluded that Rob had “chronic” eczema. We left his office, and I said, “I do NOT accept chronic as a diagnosis – it only means that no one knows what is wrong.” And then we found you. The 16-minute interview, “Questions and answers with Marvin J. Rapaport, M.D.” that you gave explaining Red Skin Syndrome, topical steroid addiction, and topical steroid withdrawal has changed our lives. Your answers made perfect sense to me. I told my husband that I believed that he was addicted to topical steroids and that total withdrawal was going to be his pathway to health.

We both have enormous regard for mavericks in the medical profession who have the courage to present and defend their findings even though they are ridiculed, maligned, and ignored. My husband has extraordinary mental discipline and the strength to stay the course. He discontinued all topical steroids. The withdrawal was painful and difficult but eight months later his skin looks and feels fantastic!!

Sometimes in life we touch strangers’ lives in profound and significant ways and never know it. Rob and I wanted you to know how deeply and profoundly you have touched our lives. My husband’s health and the quality of our lives has been restored. We can once again relax and enjoy being retired on the beach.

Most sincerely,

Linda & Rob Goudsmit

Over the years my husband and I have become very good friends with Dr. Rapaport, and I am determined to help him expand his message of hope and health. A decade has passed since I first contacted him, and today we live in a very different era with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., leading the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Red Skin Syndrome continues to be a debilitating condition that affects millions of people around the world. According to Verified Market Reports the Topical Corticosteroids Market in 2024 was valued at $8.4 billion and is expected to climb to $12.1 billion by 2033. The report states:

According to a report from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), skin diseases affect nearly 84 million people in the United States alone, underscoring the importance of effective treatments like topical corticosteroids.

One of the key factors driving the demand for topical corticosteroids is the rising prevalence of chronic skin disorders. For instance, conditions such as eczema and psoriasis are not only increasing in incidence but are also becoming more widely recognized as significant global health crises. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that psoriasis alone affects approximately 2-3% of the global population, or roughly 125 million people worldwide. As the awareness around these chronic conditions grows, so too does the demand for treatments that can alleviate their symptoms and provide long-term relief. This shift in both consumer awareness and physician recommendation is expected to bolster the market for topical corticosteroids in the coming years.

Topical steroids are a cash-cow for the avaricious pharmaceutical companies. Their disingenuous advertisements and promises of relief, only increase the demand for their addictive products now available over the counter without prescription. Dr. Rapaport identified the insidious addictive properties of topical steroids four decades ago when he discovered that patients required more, and more potent topical steroids for temporary relief as their skin conditions continued to degrade. He made the diagnosis of unintentional doctor-driven chronic over-usage and addiction to the “treatment” given, namely, topical corticosteroids. Red Skin Syndrome continues to be an expanding and escalating iatrogenic addiction that is completely curable with total withdrawal from topical steroids.

Today, Dr. Rapaport explains why doctors and pharmaceutical companies avoid the word addiction and focus on the word withdrawal, as if withdrawal is the problem:

Doctors and the drug companies shy away from the word addiction because it implies that they are responsible for this malfeasance. Instead, they hide behind the “acceptable” word withdrawal, never admitting why withdrawal is necessary. Further, the word withdrawal legitimizes the use of fourteen new biological drugs to help ease the problems of withdrawal, with no scientific evidence of any merit to support their claims.

After forty years of exposing the fiction of political medicine’s “hidden allergy” narrative to the medical community, there is no excuse for physicians to continue over-prescribing topical steroid use. The globalist War on America, in America, by Americans, is using political medicine to establish a dependent society that can be easily manipulated through poor science and addiction.

Political medicine is and always was about totalitarian social control. Public awareness of topical steroid addiction, namely Red Skin Syndrome, can help patients make informed decisions about topical steroid use for themselves, and especially for their children. Restoration of public health requires the participation of doctors and the cooperation of patients. Topical steroid withdrawal will not only cure Red Skin Syndrome, it can also put an end to the “poor science” and obscene profits generated by overuse of topical steroids. Knowledge is power. We the people are most affected by Red Skin Syndrome, and we the people can end it.

From Big Pharma’s COVID19 vaccines that are not vaccines to its lesser crimes like topical steroid addiction, Big Pharma is a rogue military wing of the government that must be neutralized under the direction of Make America Great Again President Donald Trump, with the guidance of Make America Healthy Again HHS director Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

