Obamacare: Broken and Unaffordable

Obamacare became law despite Massachusetts electing Scott Brown to the Senate to vote it down. The reason was because the ACA never went back to the Senate. Democrats decided to have the Democrat House take up the identical bill that the Senate passed on Christmas Eve. It passed on March 21, 2010, by a 219 – 212 vote. This time, no Republicans came on board, and 34 Democrats voted against. President Obama signed the ACA legislation two days later on March 23.

There were reluctant Democrats. The bill was hastily and poorly written, mostly by special interests. So, Obama bribed Louisiana and Nebraska to pass it: The “compromises” with payoffs were called The Louisiana Purchase and The Cornhusker Kickback.

Much of the planning was done in secret by Democrats alone.

It was always expensive but subsidies have hidden just how bad it is. It’s completely unaffordable. It’s a socialist program and eventually you run out of everyone else’s money.

Marjorie Taylor Greene wants the subsidies to continue but recognizes the problem. If the tax credits (welfare) end in December, it would hammer her constituents with soaring insurance premiums.

That isn’t what the shutdown is about. Republicans only wanted a breather for seven weeks to work on appropriations bills. Now, no one is around to do it.