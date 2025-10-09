Alex Jones Asks SCOTUS to Pause a $1.5B Judgment to Save Infowars

According to NBC News, Alex Jones on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to hit pause on an almost $1.5 billion defamation judgment that was imposed over his false claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.

In a new filing, Jones said the court’s immediate involvement is needed because his website, InfoWars, is on the verge of being turned over to satirical news site, The Onion, to help fund payments to family members of the Sandy Hook victims.

If the case is not put on hold, “InfoWars will have been acquired by its ideological nemesis and destroyed,” Jones’ lawyers wrote.

The massive judgment was awarded to the families after Jones conspiratorially said Sandy Hook was a false flag. He reportedly harassed the parents of the murdered children. Twenty children and six adults were slaughtered by a mentally deranged youth in Newtown, Connecticut.

The Onion failed in a previous attempt to acquire InfoWars via a bankruptcy auction, but Jones’ lawyer said a new attempt is underway in Texas state court.

The Sandy Hook parents who sued vowed to destroy Alex Jones’s business.