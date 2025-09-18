Obama’s Out: Wants Media Companies to Stand Up to Trump

A desperate Barack Obama, who usually works behind the scenes, hidden from sight, took to social media to tell media companies to stop giving in to Trump after the Kimmel firing. Kimmel was fired for lying about the murder of Charlie Kirk and suggesting Donald Trump was to blame.

The media companies are doing what they want to do. They talked about firing Kimmel all week and were afraid he’d get worse.

The same thing with Colbert’s firing.

The donors wanted these guys fired. Obama has to know that.

Also, according to FCC rules, the FCC can indeed take action against airing news events that are known to be fake at the time of airing. Kimmel said Tyler Robinson was a Maga and he knew he wasn’t at that point.

The Obama Gambit

“After years of complaining about cancel culture, the current administration has taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn’t like,” Obama wrote in a post on X on Sept. 18.

This is precisely the kind of government coercion that the First Amendment was designed to prevent — and media companies need to start standing up rather than capitulating to it,” Obama said in a follow-up X post, linking to a New York Times article about the firing of Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah, who said she was let go for her comments on social media after Kirk’s death.

Obama doesn’t have Biden to hide behind any longer so he has to expose himself. I hope black people see him for what he is.

This isn’t cancel culture. This is accountability. That is very different.

His values are not American values. They are Marxist/communist values. Reject him and his values and save the Republic.