48 Presidential Nominees Voted on Today

The Senate has confirmed 48 of President Donald Trump’s nominees at once, voting for the first time under new rules to begin clearing a backlog of executive branch positions that had been delayed by Democrats.

The new rules allow Senate Republicans to move multiple nominees with a simple majority vote — a process that would have previously been blocked with just one objection

After this, they have to get rid of the blue slip which allows Democrats to block every judicial nominee. We need the judges more than any nominees as you can see from the lawfare going on. Sen. Chuck Grassley stands in the way.

President Trump can’t do this alone. He needs his staff on board.