On This Day, in 1947, an Alien Ship Allegedly Crashed on a Ranch

On this very day in 1947, a number of people reported witnessing an identified flying object crash on a local ranch in Roswell, New Mexico.

The Air Force explained that the UFO was simply a weather balloon. After an investigation, the Roswell Daily Record reported that the object was actually a weather balloon. To this day, people don’t believe it.

At the time, there were stories of extraterrestrials and Little Green Men with oddly-shaped heads running around Roswell. It engendered a rash of songs that started a cultural movement, and people began to see government cover ups everywhere.

One song that came out immediately after was by a group known as the Buchannon Brothers, titled, “When you see those flying saucers.”