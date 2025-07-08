President Trump and Pam Bondi Respond to the Epstein Memo

President Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi were asked about the DOJ’s Jeffrey Epstein memo that people are having trouble believing after all the hype. The memo claims Epstein did not have a client list, there is no evidence he blackmailed anyone though no one knows how he made his money, and he did commit suicide.

After President Trump criticized the reporter for asking about it, Pam Bondi gave an explanation which she said she didn’t mind answering the question.

Bondi said:

“… in February, I did an interview on Fox, and it’s been getting a lot of attention because I said I was asked a question about the client list, and my response was, it’s sitting on my desk To be reviewed, meaning the file along with the JFK, MLK files as well. That’s what I meant by that.

“Also to the tens of thousands of video, they turned out to be child porn downloaded by that disgusting Jeffrey Epstein. Child porn is what they were, never going to be released, never going to see the light of day.

“As to him being an agent, I have no knowledge about that. We can get back to you on that.

“And the minute missing from the video. We released the video showing definitively. The video was not conclusive, but the evidence prior to it was showing he committed suicide. And what was on that, there was a minute that was off the counter. And what we learned from Bureau of Prisons was, every year, every night, they redo. That video is old, from like 1999, so every night the video is reset. And every night should have the same minute missing. So we’re looking for that video to release that as well, showing that a minute is missing every night, and that’s it on Epstein.”

Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, and Dan Bongino were convinced there was a list and he didn’t kill himself before taking office. They don’t feel that way any longer. Pam Bondi’s interviews really confused matters. Personally, I don’t believe Patel or Bongino would lie, but I don’t know. Some congressmen like Rep. Comer and Sen. Johnson, said they believe material was shredded, and we will never have answers. What do readers think?