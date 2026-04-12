One Democrat’s Cagey Threat on Trump’s Life

In this clip, unhinged Democrat strategist James Carville suggested that in November, he wants to watch President Donald Trump suffer and die. Carville can avoid being seen as threatening Trump’s life by mentioning November, suggesting the midterms. However, he knows the deranged among us will take it as encouragement to torture and murder President Donald Trump.

Carville doesn’t just want an assassination. He wants him tortured.

Remember how Sarah Palin was pilloried for her bullseye on her election campaign? Bullseyes were commonly used in political ads at the time. Somehow, these insane rants are okay. The media’s fine with it.

He wants to watch Trump being tortured. Why is this okay? It’s not.pic.twitter.com/yFnDonqMGY https://t.co/unUw7mGdSO — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 11, 2026

Before this rant, Carville fantasized about the Trump family losing all their money. In another rant, he pondered Democrats imprisoning Donald Trump or sending him to The Hague. He wanted Trump to be treated like a Nazi for war crimes. That would solidify the Democrat lie that Republicans are Nazis, a term that better suits them.

At the same time, the Pope is meeting with a rabid anti-Republican operative for the Democrat Party.

The Anti-War Pope Meets with an Operative of the Left

Pope Leo XIV met with a longtime Democrat/Obama/Hillary Clinton operative, David Axelrod, a day after reports emerged that Pentagon officials might have harshly criticized Pope Leo’s comments about war always being wrong. Elbridge Colby allegedly threatened him via his Nuncio, Cardinal Pierre. Snopes found no evidence of threatening or berating the Pope. Snopes didn’t bother to mention that the Holy See strongly denied the rumors (see below).

The information stemmed from gossip, possibly from prelates, and spread in an X post by Shawn Ryan.

There were many people present for the meeting with Cardinal Pierre, now retired, and that’s not Elbridge’s style.

Last month, Axelrod shared some pointed words from the pontiff encouraging journalists to “show the sufferings that war always brings to the people; to show the face of war and to relate it through the eyes of the victims so as not to transform it into a video game.”

Secretary Hegseth was promoting the war’s successes with videos, including spliced footage from movies and a video game. It was an attempt to combat media lies that Trump lost the war.

War should always be avoided, and it is horrible. It’s understandable that a religious person would be opposed. However, the meeting with Axelrod raised eyebrows. Axelrod’s whole reason for existing is to defeat and destroy Republicans.