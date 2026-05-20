One of the Worst Politicians Has Lost His Bid for Governor

The dishonest Georgia secretary of state lost his gubernatorial bid last night. He didn’t just lose; he crashed. The people of Georgia saw through Raffensperger.

Raffensperger Lied to Get Donald Trump Impeached

Brad Raffensperger claimed he was intimidated by President Trump’s call and suggested Trump wanted him to find illegal votes. President Trump never asked him to find illegal votes. Raffensperger knew what he meant and allowed the lie to push another impeachment.

Under oath, Raffensperger finally told the truth.

During testimony in a hearing to determine if Mark Meadows should have his case transferred to federal court, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger testified that the call by Donald Trump was “extraordinary” but was a “settlement negotiation” in an argument over whether or not to pursue another recount. It was NOT a demand to create votes.

The media and others repeatedly lied about this conversation. Donald Trump was impeached based on this lie.

Raffensperger is everything that is wrong with politics.

Raffensperger’s deputy secretary of state, Jordan Fuchs, taped the call, which included dozens of people, but never announced it in a two-party approval state. She then let it leak and tried to trash the evidence.

This is one of the bizarre headlines today: Raffensperger, who wouldn’t steal election for Trump, loses governor race to two election denialists, at Talking Points Memo.

The media is not your friend.