Scenes from the Horrific Murders in the San Diego Mosque

We have more information about the mosque shooters who killed three innocent people in a terrorist attack on Monday. Three men were killed, one of whom was a beloved security guard. They were protecting dozens of children in the school. The two teen shooters, Cain Clark (17) and Caleb Velasquez (18), killed themselves in their car after the murders.

The victims have been identified as security guard Amin Abdullah; Mansour Kaziha, a community leader who managed the mosque store for nearly 40 years; and Nadir Awad, who “turned away community members from the bullets and saved lives.”

The killers left behind a manifesto and expressed hatred towards Islam, Jews, women, and LGBTQ people. They adhered to accelerationism, which is a white supremacist ideology promoting violence to speed the formation of a white ethnostate.

The manifesto:

The material includes Nazi iconography, extreme misogyny, and racist sentiments about Black people and other minority groups, law enforcement officials said. The authors blame the Jewish community for what they say are the problems of the modern world.

The document also includes views that are hostile to President Donald Trump, and the authors describe themselves as anti-MAGA, according to the law enforcement officials.

In their writings, they said they weren’t right or left or MAGA or Trump.

“I am a straight male. I am certainly not left wing, nor am I right wing — especially not with MAGA or Trump. Politically, I’d call myself a Third Positionist, specifically aligning most with National Socialism and eco-fascism, though any form of Third Positionism,” Vasquez said in the 75-page memo under the “About Me” section…

Another section titled “Death to the World,” with the subheading “By Cain Clark,” includes a long list of subsections explaining his views on “Muslims,” “the Jewish question,” and “the beauty of war.”

Clark describes himself as “the average white man wanting to do the right thing,” while Vasquez wrote, “Being short, especially now more than ever, is nothing short of a torturous humiliation ritual.”…

The end of the manifesto includes a question-and-answer section in which Clark claimed his motive was to “secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.” He stated that he wanted to “burn this earth down and rebuild it into a new and better society,” while insisting he was not part of any political organization despite supporting various extremist groups.

Police said they were radicalized online.

The shooting was horrific.

San Diego Shooters vehicle showing suspect firing from vehicle and possibly taking exchange shots from Mosque Security Amin Abdullah. Three innocent people died in this Islamophobia attack. pic.twitter.com/EGM5RK9FBv — Xamse Y. 👈🏾 (@SOM8400) May 19, 2026