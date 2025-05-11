Oppressed Rosie Sells Her Home at a Huge Loss to Escape Trump

Rosie O’Donnell was forced to sell her home after moving to Ireland. Last month, she said she had no regrets about leaving the US for Ireland.

Her whining about oppression and destruction here in the United States falls flat when you see how she was living. She will probably die of boredom in Ireland, but so be it.

SHE TOOK A HUGE LOSS AND IT’S DONALD TRUMP’S FAULT

Comedian, talk show host, and radical Democrat Rosie O’Donnell has finally sold her long-lingering Midtown East penthouse at a loss. She’s blaming Trump for the loss, naturally.

You can see how oppressed she was in the video below.

According to records filed last week with the city register, O’Donnell sold the triplex unit at Sterling Plaza, located at 255 E. 49th St. in Midtown East, for $4.75 million on April 23.

It’s a beautiful two-unit combination that she purchased for $8 million. The 3,381-square-foot aerie includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a range of upscale features. Those include a glass-enclosed dining room with East River views, a sauna for two, six walk-in closets, and a Guggenheim-inspired staircase leading to a 1,620-square-foot roof deck.

She was very oppressed.

The deed also shows that the property was initially listed in spring 2023 for $8.3 million, but it saw a series of reductions, eventually falling to $7.5 million before going into contract in early March.

Despite the building’s amenities — including a 24-hour doorman, live-in superintendent, and a sprawling rooftop terrace — the apartment didn’t sell.

She’s not bright:

“I knew that after reading Project 2025 that if Trump got in it was time for me and my non-binary child to leave the country,” said Rosie.

I knew that if I was in the United States and watched him destroy the country and the constitution — and really pay no mind to the laws that the Founders stood by and that our country stands for as a beacon of shining light and freedom for the rest of the world — that should he do what the Heritage Foundation said he was going to do, in that Project 2025, that we were going to be in big trouble, she said.

“It’s as bad as they promised, and even a little bit worse. It’s been heartbreaking and very, very sad to watch.”

At least the other stars have enough sense not to stick to their promise to leave.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email