Russian President Putin Doesn’t Want a Ceasefire, He’ll Meet Instead

Russian President Putin doesn’t want a ceasefire. He wants to meet with Ukraine to determine if a deal is even possible.

President Trump announced the following:

“President Putin of Russia doesn’t want to have a Cease Fire Agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey, to negotiate a possible end to the BLOODBATH. Ukraine should agree to this, IMMEDIATELY.

“At least they will be able to determine whether or not a deal is possible, and if it is not, European leaders and the U.S. will know where everything stands and can proceed accordingly! I’m starting to doubt that Ukraine will make a deal with Putin, who’s too busy celebrating the Victory of World War ll, which could not have been won (not even close!) without the United States of America. HAVE THE MEETING, NOW!!!”

President Trump said Ukraine should want to end this bloodbath.

As Zelensky said, he hopes Putin will agree to a ceasefire and not come up with excuses. Russia is concerned that Ukraine only wants to delay with endless talks. The ceasefire would allow him to drag the war on and on.

Zelensky already insisted on all the land returned including Crimea as well as other impossible demands like arresting President Putin.

We await a full and lasting ceasefire, starting from tomorrow, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy. There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally. I hope that this time the Russians will not look for… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 11, 2025

