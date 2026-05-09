Oppressor News: Blacks Created Democracy & Founding Fathers Fought Billionaires

This exchange between AOC and some progressive ally of hers on the podcast is very hard to listen to. Neither of these chicks knows anything about history. It’s hard to believe two adults could have so much misinformation. It’s easier to believe they are liars rewriting history.

The poor, oppressed women think they’re intellectuals, which is even more ridiculous.

The transcript follows the clip for those who can’t believe what they’re hearing. They keep throwing out the far-left talking points, none of which are accurate. And there is more, keep reading.

Transcript of the Oppressed Communists

Oppressed progressive chick: It’s confusing. We’re so totally tricked. And we’re also like tricked out of our own history of these genocidal frameworks on which our country is born.

Oppressed AOC: Black Americans really created democracy in this country. I also feel this way about Jim Crow and racism and all of this stuff, which is that when there is so much insecure, economic insecurity. I don’t want to say it’s a driver, right? I want to be very clear about that. But what I also but I want to say that in the mix of deep racism and all of this, in the mix of that yes, yes. And again, it’s not to say this is the cause, but in in a history of racism, colonialism, what have you, it’s served up to you on a platter.

Oppressed progressive chick: And there’s this just weird co-opting of narratives of the oppressed by the oppressor because it’s what is real. Yeah, it’s so it’s so twisted.

Oppressed AOC: And 100 years ago, accuse a little black boy of something.

Oppressed Progressive Chick: I like, mentioned genocidal frameworks before, like, as growing up as a Jew, as a minority, where I grew up, and going to Hebrew school and learning about the Holocaust, I was like, “Holy shit.” Like, this is crazy. It wasn’t taught in school. I’m not sure the way it’s taught in school now, but you know, the way that I’ve come to understand this system is that, like, there’s a spectrum of true democracy, which, like you said, black people and black Americans in this country have been building since they were not, you know, captured and brought here.

Oppressed AOC: really a democracy until 1963, 1965.

Oppressed Progressive Chick: right?

We were apartheid???

Oppressed AOC: You know, voting rights and civil rights, we weren’t. We were we were apartheid before then.

Oppressed Progressive Chick: That’s exactly right. It’s 70 years old, or so this system is 80 years old. And, you know, it’s like there’s a true democracy and fascism and the dial. It’s just about the dials, these genocidal frameworks, and they’re just turning the dials up on trans people. They’re turning the dial up on the genocidal framework, on black people and Minnesota, Minnesota, honestly, like saved the world, and again, by the way, from the rise of Black Lives Matter, showing people what it means to actually break through this racial construct that is screwing us all over.

Minnesota saved the world? Black Lives Matter radicals broke through the racial construct? What are they teaching in these schools?

The Founding Fathers Created Our Representative Democracy

The truth is that the Founding Fathers were not black. And that is not to take away from black people or any contributions they made. The creators of representative democracy were white Americans and Europeans. There were Chinese people here, too, but no one is claiming they are Founding Fathers. The same goes for black people.

I honestly don’t know which one has a lower IQ AOC for not knowing that the Founding Fathers were white or that imbecile agreeing with every dumb word coming out of her mouth! pic.twitter.com/AGTsAXo3Zs — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 8, 2026

The Revolution Was Not Against Billionaires of 1776

AOC said the American Revolution was fought against the billionaires of their time. The truth is that the Revolution was fought against taxation without representation, which AOC loves. She thinks 90% taxation is fair. It was against taking over private property and opposed tyranny in general. AOC is a communist tyrant-wannabe.